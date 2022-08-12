MASSENA — The New York Power Authority wrapped up a week of environmental justice activities on Friday with a community education day at the Massena Housing Authority.
Families enjoyed a variety of activities, from face painting and inflatables, to a dunk tank and free barbecue as part of the third annual event held by the Power Authority.
The week kicked off with a three-day science, technology, engineering and math, STEM camp for students in the Police Activities League of Massena. The goal was to educate the students on different energy-related topics through hands-on learning experiences.
STEM program manager Alexandra DeRosa said students were divided into two groups — ages 10 and older, and younger than 10 — to learn about electricity basics and have a wind turbine engineering competition. The camp included a career panel of NYPA employees form the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project. The final day was spent enjoying the activities at the Nicandri Nature Center.
This week NYPA also hosted the first Environmental Justice Employee Volunteer Community Corps Day of Service in the North Country. Staff from the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project joined the environmental justice team to assist residents from Laurel Terrace with cleanup and beautification projects around the complex’s community center. Volunteers repainted Laurel Terrace’s community room and various entrance rooms in the building.
NYPA’s environmental justice team sponsored two in-person, hands-on weatherization workshops for Massena Housing Authority residents on Wednesday. Lisa Payne Wansley, vice president of environmental justice, said the first session at Laurel Terrace drew 25 people, while 17 others took part in the second session at Grasmere Terrace.
As the week wrapped up on Friday, visitors were enjoying face painting by Belly Buttons the Clown, while others bounced around in one of two bounce houses, and others took part in an educational presentation inside NYPA’s Energy Xplorer mobile van, one of the Power Authority’s mobile assets. Ms. Wansley said the van was unveiled before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and sat in storage for two years, but is now making its way around the state.
“This is the farthest it’s gone,” she said.
The day included a dunk tank of sorts. When the target was hit, a pail of water splashed down on the volunteer sitting in the hot seat. A free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and salads was also on the menu for the day.
Lucas Hanss from the Nicandri Nature Center was also on hand. One of his displays was a three-toed box turtle who will be turning 36 years old on Sept. 1. Mr. Hanss said the turtle typically dines on items like worms, lettuce and greens.
“He’s definitely our friendliest turtle. I have a slice of banana waiting for him,” he said.
Charlie the Madagascar hissing cockroach was also on hand, along with displays of tree molds, skulls, pelts and other items.
Ms. Wansley said she and other environmental justice team members had gone door to door Thursday at the Massena Housing Authority to invite residents to Friday’s celebration.
“I love this week. It’s so special watching families,” she said.
One of NYPA’s past projects was to provide new refrigerators to Massena Housing Authority residents, and she remembers that well.
“I promised I would come back every year. I believe if you’re going to be a good neighbor, you have to do what you say you’re going to do,” she said.
