NYS Future Business Leaders of America Honor Society Honors APW student

PARISH - Emma Michaud, an 11th grader in the APW Junior-Senior High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) was recently accepted by FBLA as a member of the New York State Future Business Leaders of America Honor Society.
Membership in the honor society is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a high school member of NYS FBLA. The New York State Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Honor Society recognizes students that uphold academic excellence while displaying positive character, leadership, and service as a member of New York State Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
