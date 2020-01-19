NYSPHAA recognizes several GRB students as fall 2019 scholar athletes

FULTON - Several G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) students have been named scholar athletes for the fall 2019 season.
The honors come from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), which honors both teams and individual student athletes who excel off the courts and fields by achieving academic success. The NYSPHSAA recognizes teams which have an average grade point average for 75% of the roster which must be 90 or higher. Teams which do not qualify as scholar athlete teams may still have individual students on that team honored as individual scholar athletes.
The 2019 GRB fall scholar athlete honorees for golf are: Tanner Emmons, Lucas Nelson, Nicholas Schremp and Brady Zych. Boys and girls cross-country honorees are: Sidney Bradshaw, Ryan Carroll, Ethan Demars, Adon Heaney, Elijah Turner, Isabella Cary, Ava Demars, Chloe Devendorf, Malie Follet, Laura Hayden, Mali Lammana, Meilin Lammana, Abby Mainville, Devon Nicholson, De’Nayah Orr, Alexa Patterson, Cassandra Seaton and Emma Weaver.
Also honored were the following soccer players: Lyle Beeman, Bryce Carroll, Sam Cary, Donovan Duell, Ryan Gerth, Dalton Hines, Tanner Jones, Sean Prock, Ian Summerville, Mark Tallents, Courtney Bednarz, Claire Broderick, Skyler Gibson, Madison Gilmore, Lauren Goss, Heidie Hall, Mary Jerred, Kyra Merritt, Lydia Mirabito, Sam Perkins, Allison Standish, Christina Tallents, Courtney Weaver and Brenna Wells.
Scholar athletes on the girls volleyball team include: Ella Henderson, Chloe Hurlbut, Ashley Jackson, Sydney Lawson, Samantha McRae, Hope Mirabito, Chyanne Okoniewski, Mackensize Treneer and Alena Wright. Cheerleaders honored with fall 2019 scholar athlete status are: Corinne Clarke, Alyssa Kurak, Tory Paro and Nevaeh Tucker.
Students recognized for their academic efforts while playing tennis include: Alexis Barth, Madelyn Delano, Gracie Dempsey, Aryona DiGregorio, Jasmine Fauler, Quinn Halstead, Madison Flint, Madison Hotchkiss, Alexis Ingersoll, Leah Kingsbury, Paige Kingsley, Sarah Nichols and Katelyn Perkins. Football honorees include: Ian Bogardus, Sam Cotton, Ben Demars, Cole French, Brandon Hacic, John Halstead, Jacob Holmes, Sam May, Michael Strong, Nicholas Vant and Andru Walts.
