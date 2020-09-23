NYSSBA presents APW schools with ‘Champion of Change’ Award

PARISH - The New York State School Boards Association presented Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior-Senior High School with a ‘Champion of Change’ award for their best traits Positivity Project character campaign work that started last year.
NYSSBA Director of Member Relations Barry Entwistle presented a ‘Champion of Change’ banner to the board of education during the September board meeting that will be hung in the school building.
“When we talk about character traits and positivity, it’s much needed in our society today,” said Entwistle. “It’s great to see a district taking the time to help teach kids and help them experience what these traits look like. The work you are doing now will pay dividends in the future.”
Teachers Chris Hogan and Evan Masterson spearheaded the development of the Positivity Project, which teaches 24 character strengths that students come to understand, engage with and reflect upon.
“We can’t wait to continue doing all sorts of activities with our students this year,” said Masterson.
“It took many people and moving pieces to get this going, and I want to thank our board of education and our staff for giving us this opportunity,” said Hogan.
