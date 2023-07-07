SARANAC LAKE — Observers are needed for the 23rd annual New York Loon Census, set for July 15.
The one-hour census, managed by the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, is from 8 to 9 a.m. It helps to determine the abundance of loons in New York during the 2023 breeding season. To participate, census-takers should sign up for a lake in advance at wdt.me/looncensus.
“We are thrilled to have hundreds of people join us annually for this valuable community-science study,” Dr. Nina Schoch, Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, said in a news release. “Their observations contribute essential information for our ongoing study to monitor the status and trends in New York’s loon population over time.”
Results of the NY Loon Census indicate that the New York loon population has been slowly increasing over the last two decades. Annual results of the NY Loon Census are available at www.adkloon.org/ny-annual-loon-census-results.
The Adirondack Loon Center, 75 Main St., Saranac Lake, is developing new exhibits and a photo mural based on the theme, “A Year in the Life of a Loon.” Loon Center visitors are invited to participate in a survey to guide the design of its exhibit on loon courtship and nesting. To sponsor a photo for the mural or an educational exhibit, contact Susan Harry, the center’s philanthropy director, at sharry@ adkloon.org.
