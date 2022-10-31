OCAY League hosts first Oregon Trail-themed event of season at Selkirk Shores State Park

The first-place student team from Mexico Academy and Central Schools poses with the OCAY League official banner after their first event win of the season at Selkirk Shores State Park in Pulaski.

PULASKI - Students from eight local school districts recently competed in the Oswego County Academic Youth (OCAY) League’s first competition of the school year at Selkirk Shores State Park in Pulaski.

Participants learned about the Oregon Trail and were tasked with various survivalist and naturalist tasks including fungi identification, building a fire large enough to burn through a suspended piece of string, constructing a travois sturdy enough to carry a person and carrying water to a designated location in the park as a team.

