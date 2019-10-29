MEXICO - Oswego County Academic Youth (OCAY) League kicked off the 2019-20 season with a unique competition called “Lit Pitch.”
Have you ever dreamed of writing your own book or becoming a published author?
For many OCAY League participants, that dream became a ‘virtual reality’ as the team goal for the competition was to sign a book deal with a distinguished publisher, in only a few hours.
Each team was challenged to create a story idea for a young adult book, and then pitch their creation to a panel of judges, acting as real publishers. Each team had to create a book cover, a story synopsis, and a character portrait to support their story idea. In addition to the story pitch presentation, each team had to battle head-to-head in a variety of others mini-challenges including an author word scramble, a rotating scrabble game and various literary themed quizzes.
After the scores were tallied, the team from Oswego City School District earned the coveted first place title, with Fulton City School District coming in at second place and Sandy Creek Central School District earning third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.