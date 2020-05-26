OCC’s “College Credit Now” program receives reaccreditation

SYRACUSE - The National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) Accreditation Committee has reaccredited Onondaga Community College’s “College Credit Now” program which allows high school students to earn college credits. OCC’s “College Credit Now” program serves more than 4,000 students across 36 Central New York school districts.
“Our College Credit Now program is committed to the high quality that NACEP accreditation represents. For many high school students, this is their very first experience with college courses. The student experience is paramount for OCC and I am proud that College Credit Now advances this commitment to students through a high-quality, concurrent enrollment program that maintains accredited standards of excellence,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.
“Ensuring program, and ultimately student success requires strong partnerships between secondary and postsecondary education and a mutual commitment to quality in all aspects of the program,” said NACEP Executive Director, Amy Williams. Concurrent enrollment increases student’s college aspirations, engagement, and success thus concurrent enrollment programs hold tremendous potential for increasing college completion and addressing national attainment gaps. The positive benefits of dual and concurrent enrollment on college access and degree attainment were validated by the Department of Education’s What Works Clearinghouse (WWC) in a review of the experimental and quasi-experimental literature.
