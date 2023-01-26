OCC’S Fire Protection Technology degree program earns exclusive international reaccreditation

SYRACUSE - Onondaga Community College’s Fire Protection Technology degree program was awarded reaccreditation by the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC). This prestigious and exclusive designation provides students the opportunity to be internationally certified as firefighters, fire officers, or fire service instructors. IFSAC awards this accreditation to only one institution in each of the 50 states. In all of New York state, OCC is the sole institution with this designation.

Students in OCC’s Fire Protection Technology degree program have the opportunity to serve the community by participating in the bunk-in program. While living at the fire station free of charge, a bunk-in student participates in drills, training, and responds to emergency calls. Students gain real-world experience while simultaneously assisting fire departments which are experiencing staffing shortages. A total of 13 fire departments across Onondaga County participate in the bunk-in program including: Clay, DeWitt, East Syracuse, Fairmount, Fayetteville, Liverpool, Manlius, Moyers Corners, North Syracuse, North West (Baldwinsville), Solvay, South Onondaga, and Taunton.

