OCO’s Discovery Learning Center is back

FULTON - Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) has announced that the Discovery Learning Center in Phoenix has reopened. There are currently a limited amount of spots available for the summer and the center is also accepting applications for enrollment in the fall.
Discovery Learning Center offers much more than a conventional day care center; it includes Head Start and UPK classrooms along with full day child care classes for children 18 months through 12 years. All of the classrooms, toddler, 18 months to three years; preschool ages three to five years; and school age, kindergarten through 12 years, emphasize learning through hands-on experiences.
In addition to the classroom environment, staff at Discovery Learning Center focus on developing the children’s independent and self-help skills as well as their social and emotional development. Meals, which are low in fat, sodium and sugar, are prepared on site and served to the children.
“It is the quality of the learning experience that sets Discovery Learning Center apart,” said Center Manager Dawn Koelsch. “We make learning fun. Our lesson plans are structured so that children can enjoy a variety of mediums geared toward addressing goals that parents appreciate the most; socialization, gross and fine motor movement, cognitive development, emotional growth, and language development.”
With Discovery Learning Center now open Koelsch said that staff are adhering to safety precautions and guidelines from New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).
“The safety and well-being of our children, families and staff is of paramount importance each and every day,” said Koelsch. “All staff members wear masks whenever interacting with children, children and staff are temperature checked daily upon arrival, classroom enrollment has been reduced to allow for social distancing, children do not mix with other classrooms and both staff and children remain in the same group for the day, toys and all surfaces are cleaned and sanitized throughout the day, including tables and chairs before and after every meal. We are going above and beyond to ensure that the Discovery Learning Center is a healthy environment for everyone.”
Discovery Learning Center is currently open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, or to enroll a child for the fall, contact the center at 315-695-4848 or visit oco.org.
