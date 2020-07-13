OCRTA scholarships awarded

OSWEGO – This has been a difficult year for all, but traditions must go on. Once again the Oswego County Retired Teachers Association (OCRTA) has awarded a $500 scholarship to each of four Oswego County seniors entering the field of education.
“Usually the awards are presented at our spring luncheon meeting,” said OCRTA Scholarship Co-Chairperson Darlene Jarvis. “The luncheon gives us a chance to meet the recipients and their parents but with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic this year was different. Students were notified of their selection and the awards were sent to each of them.”
This year’s OCRTA scholarship recipients are Haylee Wade from Central Square, Sydney Lawton from Mexico, Megan DeLong from Oswego and Madison Watkins from Phoenix.
“We thank the many applicants and congratulate these young ladies for all their achievements and wish them the best for their futures,” added Jarvis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.