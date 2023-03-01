OCSD accepting applications for 2023-24 Universal Pre-K students

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District is accepting applications for the Universal Pre-K classes for the 2023-24 school year. The pre-K program is free to all children residing within the district and who turn four years old by Dec. 1, 2023.

There are eight half-day sessions and one full-day session. The half-day sessions are offered at Kingsford, Minetto, Fitzhugh and Riley elementary schools. Morning session runs from 9-11:30 a.m., and the afternoon session is 12:45-3:15 p.m. The full-day session is 9-3:20 p.m. at Frederick Leighton Elementary School. Busing is available by the district on regular bus runs in the morning and the afternoon. There is no busing at midday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.