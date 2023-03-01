OCSD accepting applications for 2023-24 Universal Pre-K students

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District is accepting applications for the Universal Pre-K classes for the 2023-24 school year. The pre-K program is free to all children residing within the district and who turn four years old by Dec. 1, 2023.
There are eight half-day sessions and one full-day session. The half-day sessions are offered at Kingsford, Minetto, Fitzhugh and Riley elementary schools. Morning session runs from 9-11:30 a.m., and the afternoon session is 12:45-3:15 p.m. The full-day session is 9-3:20 p.m. at Frederick Leighton Elementary School. Busing is available by the district on regular bus runs in the morning and the afternoon. There is no busing at midday.
Registration for the half-day sessions continues through the fall. Registration for full-day sessions continues until April 1 or until full. A proof of residency and child’s recent physical is required for attendance. If interested in registering a child for pre-K, call the office at 315-341-2012 and leave name, address, child’s name and birth date. People will be mailed an application and registration packet. After completing the packet, drop off the completed packet with the required paperwork in the drop box outside of the entrance to the Education Center by the playground at Leighton Elementary School. The hours for drop off are 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Applications are also available on the Oswego City School District’s website, www.oswego.org.
There will be an open house from 6-7 p.m. March 8 at each of the elementary buildings. Children are welcome to accompany parents but are not required to attend. This is an opportunity to see the classroom and learn more about the UPK program.
The program offers a curriculum in accordance with NYS guidelines and is aligned with the school district’s curriculum. It offers language, arts, cognitive, physical and social and emotional development. Learning is done through fun filled and age appropriate activities.
The program is offered in collaboration with the First Step Universal Pre-K LTD agency. For more information call 315-598-2610.
