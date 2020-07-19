OCSD announces 2020 summer feeding program

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) has announced its summer feeding program to provide free meals to all children ages 18 and under.
Breakfast and lunch pick-up will occur between 9 and 11 a.m. Mondays to Fridays through Aug. 28 at both Fitzhugh Park Elementary and Kingsford Park Elementary schools. Children, their family member or caretaker, may pick up meals at the cafeteria doors on the Northwest side of the school buildings. When picking up meals, practice social distance measures and wear a mask.
For more information, contact the OCSD Food Service Department at (315) 341-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.