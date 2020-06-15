OCSD announces temporary changes to Buccaneer Boulevard

OSWEGO - Beginning June 16, the Hillside entrance to Buccaneer Boulevard will be closed off to staff and the public.
For safety reasons, only construction vehicles will utilize the entrance, as crews continue work on the already-voter-approved capital construction project. Additionally, there will be no diagonal parking on Buccaneer Boulevard, and the road will also be closed after the entrance to the parking lot at Frederick Leighton Elementary School (FLS). This will allow vehicles to enter into the parking lot or cafeteria entrance at FLS. Until further notice, all vehicles will enter from Liberty Street, which will be two ways instead of one way.
