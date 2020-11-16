OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) was informed by the Oswego County Health Department of three more cases of COVID-19 as two staff members and one high school student have tested positive.
One case involves a high school student who attends an out-of-district program, a second involves a Fitzhugh Park Elementary teacher and the third is an instructional staff member who works at Oswego High School, OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III announced in a Sunday evening letter to the community.
No further identifying information will be given due to privacy concerns and the county health department has completed all contact tracing activities, Dr. Calvin said.
Oswego High School will operate as normal, with all students receiving the usual remote instruction, while Fitzhugh Park Elementary School as announced last week will provide remote instruction for its students and will continue to do so through Friday, Nov. 20.
“Please also know the district will continue to be vigilant with ensuring our safety precautions,” Dr. Calvin said in the letter, and officials stressed the importance of measures like maintaining social distancing whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure should contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 349-3330.
Dr. Calvin’s letter from Friday can be viewed in its entirety on the OCSD website, Oswego.org.
