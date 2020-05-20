OSWEGO - At the end of every era comes new beginnings.
That is what the greater community has seen with the progression of the Oswego City School District (OCSD) capital project. As crews have been busy working inside OCSD buildings on a variety of health and safety measures, the most visible work in recent weeks has included changes to Joseph R. Wilbur Field as the transition to a new stadium has begun.
“The most visible component is the change in the landscape of the main campus,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey. “It’ll be so heavily constructed around there, but we’re excited because this provides a bright spot during these challenging times.”
To accommodate those changes adjacent to Leighton Elementary and Oswego High School, a portion of Buccaneer Boulevard will temporarily be closed and traffic will be re-routed in the coming weeks.
Additional work which will occur includes: asbestos abatement, replacement of interior doors and locks within both Leighton and OHS, domestic water systems replacement and carbon monoxide detector installations at both schools, renovation of OHS’ theater entrance and lobby, renovation of OHS’ performing arts wing and renovation of OHS’ girls’ and boys’ locker rooms. Leighton-specific renovations include a new concession area, renovations to locker rooms and instructional classroom spaces in the northwest wing and main office renovations.
Capital project work during the present phase also will include roof replacement at both Kingsford Park Elementary and Fitzhugh Park elementary schools.
“People will see progress, rapidly,” Dr. Goewey said.
Progress which many have not been able to see has included the Oswego Middle School pool, which now has a new humidification system that is on the roof. New features also include updated lighting and a new ceiling. The pool, Dr. Goewey said, was original to about 1980 and there have been no significant work done since it’s installation. Those revisions, he said, will make the area much more pleasant to be in, and no longer unhealthy.
Capital project work will continue throughout 2020. The $63.1 million project was voter-approved in December 2019 and carried local share of less than one percent. The estimated, average monetary impact per $100,000 full value home per year is $1.15, for 20 years.
