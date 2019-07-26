OCSD celebrates retirees

OSWEGO - With about 532 years of service to the Oswego City School District (OCSD), 23 staff members were recently celebrated for their retirement throughout the 2018-2019 school year.
All honorees were recognized during the July 1 Board of Education meeting, where those present were provided with a certificate and token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication for their service to OCSD students, colleagues and buildings. OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey said each retiree has made a significant difference and he wished them a happy retirement.
Celebrated retirees included: Alive Bristol, aide at Minetto Elementary with 47 years of service; Lisa Brown, a teaching assistant at Oswego High School with 18 years of service; William Carney, a bus driver with six years of service; Tina Flack, a food service worker at Leighton with 23 years of service; Shirley Hadley, a teacher at OHS with 19 years of service; Christine Haessig, an Oswego Middle School teacher with 30 years of service; Lynn Hawksby, a teaching assistant at Oswego High School with 21 years of service; Cynthia Jimenez, a custodial worker at Charles E. Riley Elementary with 11 years of service; Joyce Ellen, a teaching assistant at Oswego Middle School with 16 years of service; Mary Lamphier, an aide at CER with 13 years of service; Kathleen Manion, a teacher at Minetto Elementary with 30 years of service; Dianne Mitchelson, a custodian at CER with 16 years of service and Patricia Natoli, an aide at Minetto with 25 years of service.
Also honored were: Judy Oleyourk, a teaching assistant at Minetto with 22 years of service; Mary Pensero, a nurse at CER with 15 years of service; Robin Pryor, a bus driver with 29 years of service; Ronald Scaccia, warehouse coordinator with 29 years of service; Holly Schopp, a teacher at Minetto with 30 years of service; Marilee Taylor, a school counselor at Minetto with 28 years of service; Kathy Tice, a food service worker at Fitzhugh Park Elementary with 14 years of service; Sharon Vollmer, a typist at Oswego High School with 34.5 years of service; Barbara Wheeler, assistant principal at Oswego High School with 17 years of service and Pamela Whiting, a custodial worker at OMS with 38 years of service.
Following the recognition, the retirees, guests and meeting attendees were treated to a light refreshments.
