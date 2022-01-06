OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District has called an emergency/snow day for Friday, Jan. 7. No students or staff will report and there will be no classes virtually of otherwise.
According to a letter sent out by Superintendent of Schools Mathis Calvin III, Ed.D., this closure is due to COVID numbers and quarantines nearing 100 in total across the district. As of Thursday, more than 70 instructional staff members were out due to sickness, quarantine or other reasons with dozens more from transportation, nursing and other critical departments also unable to report.
To allow time for those quarantined and ill to feel better and return to school, all students and staff will utilize the remote model Monday, Jan. 10 with a planned return to “in-person” learning Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Also, CiTi BOCES CTE and specialized learning students will not attend programs Friday, Jan. 7 but will receive transportation as usual on Monday, Jan. 10.
Food services will still produce meals for students on Monday, and they can be picked up at the Oswego Middle School between 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. or dropped off at home with deliveries beginning at 7 a.m. and occurring throughout the day. Fill out the following survey to sign up: https://forms.gle/ECbZJqAzGJ2DH9fKA
In addition, as a number of athletic teams have already paused their season due to rising infection rates and quarantines, all athletic practices and games are canceled beginning Friday through the weekend. Varsity and JV teams will resume on Monday, Jan. 10 with modified and winter 2 sports returning Tuesday, Jan. 11.
