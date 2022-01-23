OCSD coaches celebrated during Coaches Appreciation Days

OSWEGO - Oswego City School District (OCSD) recently honored its coaches during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s (NYSPHSAA) Coaches Appreciation Days.
At the Oswego Middle School (OMS) on Jan. 13, Principal Mary Beth Fierro celebrated the coaches in the building for their contributions to the athletic program. Several coaches wore their Buccaneer Blue and each received a “thank you” note in their mailbox.
“We are incredibly grateful to have such an amazing coaching staff,” said OCSD Athletic Director Rhonda Bullard. “Our coaches truly care about the student-athletes and provide them with fun, engaging experiences to develop both mentally and physically. We are so thankful for the role they play in our OCSD athletic program.”
