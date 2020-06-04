OCSD details absentee ballot information

OSWEGO — Oswego City School District (OCSD) residents should have received a budget postcard with pertinent date information for the upcoming school budget vote.
While a budget newsletter will be forthcoming with detailed budget vote information, district officials would like to remind OCSD residents that all voting will occur via absentee ballots. Those will be mailed out Friday, May 29, and they must be returned to the school district by 5 p.m. June 9.
Absentee ballots may be returned one of two ways: mailed back in a stamped envelope provided with the ballot or dropped off at the OCSD ballot box, which will be available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, from June 1 to June 9. The ballot box will be located outside of the OCSD education center offices, located at the Leighton Elementary School playground entrance (1 Buccaneer Blvd., Oswego).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.