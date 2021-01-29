OCSD details plans for OMS, OHS in-person return

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) has announced further details regarding middle school and high school students returning to school for a hybrid learning model including in-person instruction.
Per the new hybrid plan, students at both the Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School would see two days of in-person instruction each week and two days of live-streamed, remote instruction with an option for 100 percent remote learning for those who wish to remain at home.
“I want to thank the teams at both schools along with the community for coming together for these plans to get our students back in the classroom,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III. “We cannot wait to see students back in the buildings in just a few short weeks.”
Officials said Oswego Middle School would re-open to students on Monday, Feb. 22 with students in the building two days per week – either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday – from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday will remain a remote day for all students with one-on-one meetings, small group instruction and check-ins with students.
Oswego High School’s re-opening will follow in early March with all students following a 6.5-hour schedule each day. Similar to the middle school, students will come to school for two days of in-person learning and have live-streamed learning the other two days.
Transportation will be provided for all students who need it and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classroom, and students will travel from class to class with safety guidelines in place. Student schedules will remain intact with the same teams and teachers.
Students at the middle school will be issued a school-owned Chromebook that they will bring back and forth to school during hybrid instruction.
Informational materials for OMS families will be mailed home the week of Feb. 8, and teachers will review the time changes with students in the coming weeks.
“Safety is our top priority,” said Dr. Calvin. “All safety guidelines for daily screening forms, temperature checking, social distancing, mask wearing, hand-washing and more are a part of our plan.”
High school students will travel to their classrooms while social distancing and be required to wear a mask throughout the day with mask breaks being provided. They will need to bring their devices to school for instruction.
Extracurricular club activities will continue to be offered throughout the year. Social-emotional supports will be available for both schools in addition to counselors available throughout the day.
Further updates for the high school will be sent out via the principal each week, officials said. Any questions at this time can be directed to the school principals.
Re-opening letters sent home Friday from the middle and high school principals with further details are available on the OCSD website, Oswego.org.
