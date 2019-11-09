OCSD honors August graduates
Buy Now

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey recently honored eight Oswego High School (OHS) students who graduated in August. Their accomplishments were celebrated during a recent Board of Education (BOE) meeting in front of family members and special guests, as Dr. Goewey and BOE President Heather DelConte presented each of them with their diplomas. Also in attendance in a show of support was OHS Principal Patrick Wallace, who expressed his pride in the following eight graduates: Dominick Cullen, Dylan Czuprynski, Savanna Lynn DeLong, Angelica Maria Rosado, Dillon Westberry, Marion Isaiah Poston, Mark Magistro Jr. and Shaleen McMahon.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.