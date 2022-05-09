OCSD inducts students into National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society

OSWEGO - Students from Oswego Middle School (OMS) and Oswego High School (OHS) were recently inducted into their school chapters of the National Honor Society and the National Junior Honor Society during separate induction ceremonies.
OMS principal Mary Beth Fierro, OHS principal Ryan Lanigan, and Oswego City School District (OCSD) superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III all congratulated the students on their academic achievements, positive character, leadership abilities and service to their Oswego community.
The following students were inducted into the 2021-22 Class of the Oswego High School Owl’s Head chapter of the National Honor Society: Duncan Baker, Luke Barry, Jillian Bell, Ben Braun, Ian Cady, Sofia Canale Giberson, Alyssa Carr, Logan Crannell, Nyah Dawson, Jack DelConte, Brett Dykas, Leah Dykas, Cooper Fitzgerald, Teagan Griffin, Carter Guynn, Mason Hall, Natalie Hooper, Kathleen Kimball, Parker Koproski, Alexa Kuzawski, Alyssa Larrabee, Adrianne Lehmann, Ian MacKenzie, Meghan McManus, Sophie Neveu, Teigen Patane, David Pearson, Kylie Pratt, Beatrice Rastley, Leanna Rockwood, Louis Roman, Teagan Roy, Jacob Sawyer, Brittany Shaw, Gretchen Sledziona, Brandon Sobrino, Olivia Spath, Shelby Spath, Moira Speigel, Addison Stepien, Halia Trapasso, Ciarrah Tynan, Maria Warner and Tatum Winchek.
Owl’s Head Chapter officers included president Katie Nettles, vice-president Joshua Chun, treasurer Sydney DeLapp and secretary Mary Kate Cloonan.
The following students were inducted into the 2021-22 Class of Oswego Middle School’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society:
Seventh grade: Lily Anzalone, Delaney Bobbett, Leah Cady, Nicholas Campbell, Courtney Chodubski, Paiton Colucci, Clare Furlong, Trevor Griffiths, Michael Kenyon, Mia Naumann, Addison Norfleet, Clementine Rastley, Jade Scheg, Madeleine Shaver, Grace St. Onge, Liam Sugar and Amalia Sloan.
Eighth grade: Peyton Bond, Addison Britt, Daniel Buske, Alisa Busuladzic, Caitlyn Colasurdo, Marbielynn Concepcion, Nolan Connors, Michael Conzone, Grace Dawson, Caden Gibson, Leah Kelly, Ethan King, Isaac Krul, Leonard Lin, Lylah Lukowski, Natalee Miller, Grant Romanowski, Andrew Shaver, Logan Stahl, Alina Sykut, Zachary Truell, Jillian Wallace and Gabriella Warner.
