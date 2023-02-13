OCSD kindergarten registration set for March 6-10

OSWEGO - Kindergarten registration is rapidly approaching in the Oswego City School District.
This year, kindergarten registration will be held from March 6-10 for the 2023-2024 school year.
Registration will take place at Central Registration (Education Center – Leighton Elementary School – playground entrance). Registration hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 6-9 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10.
If people would like a registration packet mailed to them and their child will turn the age of five on or before Dece. 1, 2023, contact Central Registration at 315-341-2045 or visit the website at oswego.org.
To register, parents or guardians must supply the registration packet, birth certificate, proof of immunization, proof of residency and custody paperwork if applicable.
Students who currently attend the Universal Pre-Kindergarten program will not need to register or be pre-screened.
However, immunization records must be updated and submitted, and a notification of which immunizations a child still needs will be sent to people during the summer. Additional health documents include a dental certificate — which state law allows schools to request — and a physical form, which will need to be completed and signed by a physician and returned.
If people have a child who is eligible to attend kindergarten and have not received a packet, contact the School Registrar at 315-341-2045 or send an email to registration@oswego.org.
All students will be involved in kindergarten screening, and the schools will reach out to parents with available dates and times at a later date.
