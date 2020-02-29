OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) will host open kindergarten registration next month for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration packets will be ready for pick up from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2 to 6 at the central registration office, located in the OCSD education center at the playground entrance of Leighton Elementary School, 1 Buccaneer Blvd. Packets will also be available via mail upon request by calling the central registration office at 315-341-2045. That information also is available on the district website at www.oswego.org.
Incoming kindergartners must turn five years old on, or before Dec. 1. To register, parents or guardians must supply the following documentation: the registration packet, birth certificate, proof of immunization, proof of residency and custody paperwork (if applicable).
Students who currently attend the district’s Universal Pre-kindergarten program will not need to register or be pre-screened. Immunization records, however, will need to be updated and submitted. A notification of which immunizations a child still needs will be sent during the summer. Additional needs for current UPK students to be registered for kindergarten include a dental certificate (which New York state law allows schools to request) and a physical form (which will need to be completed and signed by a child’s physician and returned).
Parents and guardians who have a child eligible to attend kindergarten and have not received a packet may contact the respective elementary school office or the school registrar at the phone numbers listed: Charles E. Riley at 315-341-2800, Frederick Leighton at 315-341-2700, Fitzhugh Park at 315-341-2400, Kingsford Park at 315-341-2500, Minetto Elementary at 315-341-2600 or the school registrar at 315-341-2045.
All incoming kindergartners will be involved in screening process, and parents will be asked to sign up for screening at the time they register their child for kindergarten.
