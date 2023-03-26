OSWEGO - The winning teams from each elementary school were recently put to the test in Oswego City School District’s Battle of the Books competition.
Each team was asked 16 questions from a list of books carefully selected for this year’s competition, and the answers had to include not only the full title, but also the author(s) of each book for full points to be awarded.
Up first was the primary level, consisting of grades three and four, who set the bar with a high level of confidence and energy. At the close of the primary level competition, the “Chapter Chicks” Jordyn Hollenbeck, Emma Stevenson and Shelby Wiegand from Frederick Leighton Elementary, clinched the victory.
The intermediate level competition, which consisted of grades five and six, went head-to-head next and continued to wow the crowd with their extensive knowledge and recall of intricate details from each story. At the end of 16 nail-biting rounds of questions, Garrison Earl, Abigail Mulcahey, Jackson Rebeor and Sophia Waite’s “Super Readers” team from Kingsford Park Elementary and Jayla Barbur, Jillian Flood, Ben Gordon and Lucas Kelly’s “Words Of Wonder” team from Minetto Elementary, tied for the top spot. After five riveting tie-breaker rounds, both teams held strong and were named co-champions of the competition.
All three teams will move on to compete in the Oswego/Onondaga Regional Virtual Battles to be held in May.
