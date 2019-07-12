OCSD presents hero award for life-saving measures

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) administration and Board of Education recently honored several employees at Fitzhugh Park Elementary School (FPS) for their heroic actions.
The district’s first-ever Hero Award was presented to registered nurse Erica DeMott and health and physical education teacher Alexander Goewey, along with an award going to the overall efforts of the FPS staff and OCSD community partner and Oswego Police Department officer Thomas Grover for their life-savings measures involving an incident with a student in April. The public recognition came at the last regular Board of Education meeting of the 2018-2019 school year, where the honorees were celebrated with cheers and congratulatory messages.
Dr. Heidi Sweeney, OCSD executive director of secondary education and personnel, read a resolution honoring each awardee for their efforts and for having exhibited a swift and caring response to the situation.
FPS Principal Donna Simmons, who accepted the school-wide honor, said when a student had a medical issue, FPS staff members and officer Grover took immediate action and followed proper protocol to assist the individual.
“Everything was top-notch,” Simmons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.