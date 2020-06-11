OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District (OCSD) is still accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Universal Pre-kindergarten classes.
The pre-K program is free to all children residing within the district who turn four years old by Dec. 1. There are eight half-day sessions remaining at Kingsford, Minetto, Fitzhugh and Riley elementary schools. Morning session will run from 9-11:30 a.m., while the afternoon session will run from 12:45-3:15 p.m.
Busing is available by the district on their regular bus runs in both the morning and afternoon, however there is no busing at midday.
Registration for the half-day sessions will continue through the fall. A birth certificate, proof of residency, immunization record and child’s recent physical is required for attendance. Parents or guardians interested in signing their child up for pre-K, may call the office at (315) 341-2012 and leave a name, address, child’s name and birth date. Callers will be mailed an application and registration packet. Upon completion of the packet, parents or guardians are asked to call the same phone number to make arrangements to drop off the completed packet with the required paperwork. The hours for drop off are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at central office entrance of Leighton Elementary School, 1 Buccaneer Blvd. This is the entrance by the school playground.
The program offers a curriculum in accordance with New York state guidelines and is aligned with the school district’s curriculum. It offers language, arts, and cognitive, physical and social and emotional development. Learning is done through fun-filled and age-appropriate activities.
The program is offered in collaboration with the First Step Universal Pre-K LTD agency. For more information about the agency, call (315) 598-2610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.