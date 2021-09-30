OCSD tax collection set to begin Oct. 1

OSWEGO - Tax collection for Oswego City School District (OCSD) residents will soon be open and district officials are reminding the public of their payment options.
Beginning Oct. 1, OCSD tax collection runs through Feb. 28, 2022.
In-person cash payments can be made by appointment only, with office hours running Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
Payment by mail can be sent to P.O. Box 890, Oswego, NY 13126.
There is also a drop box available 24 hours per day inside the warehouse at 224 W. Utica St.
Credit card and e-check payment options are available via the district website, Oswego.org.
Payment receipts will be sent via mail.
Those with further questions may reach out to OCSD Tax Collector Joyce Galletta via 315-341-2008.
