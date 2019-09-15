OCSD teachers complete LETRS training

OSWEGO - A final cohort of Oswego City School District (OCSD) teachers recently completed a six-day Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training, which brought the total number of OCSD-trained teachers to 52.
Throughout the recent opportunity, the teachers learned more about the five essential components of effective reading instruction, as well as writing with a focus on translating research to classroom application. Information learned focused on the cognitive process of learning to read and the teaching practices proven to be most effective in preventing and remediating reading difficulties, including dyslexia.
