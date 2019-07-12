OCSD to offer free summer meals

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) will offer a free meal for any child ages 18 years and younger at various open sites throughout the district this summer.
Breakfasts will both be served from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd., Frederick Leighton Elementary School, 1 Buccaneer Blvd., and Fitzhugh Park Elementary School, 195 E. Bridge St., from July 8 to Aug. 16. Lunches will be also served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and all three locations.
For further information about the Summer Food Service Program, the OCSD food services department may be reached at 315-341-2022.
