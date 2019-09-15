OCSD welcomes new teachers

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) recently welcomed 18 new staff members just in time for the 2019-2020 school year.
Each of the new employees recently attended a two-day orientation workshop where they were introduced to the following pertinent components: administration, principals, special education, payroll information, technology and webservices, Oswego Classroom Teachers’ Association, classroom management and trauma-informed practices. OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey introduced both himself and the district’s mission and vision, while OCSD Executive Director of Elementary Education and Accountability Carrie Plasse provided an overview of the district’s mentoring program for new teachers.
OCSD administrators, principals and new teacher mentors welcome the following new employees: Bridgette Auyer (elementary teacher at Minetto), Stacey Clark (elementary teacher at Leighton), Kristi Cough (elementary teacher at Kingsford Park), Rebecca Craig (special education teacher at Oswego High School), Ashley Darling (psychologist at Leighton), Nicholette Dischiave (social studies teacher at Oswego High School), Elizabeth Eck (home-school liaison throughout the district), Alicia Hafner (elementary teacher at Fitzhugh Park), Ron Klopfanstein (English teacher at Oswego Middle School), Elizabeth Komuda (elementary teacher at Charles E. Riley), Ryan Lavner (physical education teacher at both FPS and Charles E. Riley), Alyssa McMahon (elementary teacher at Kingsford Park), Makenna Nolan (elementary teacher at Leighton), Ashlie Pritchard (elementary teacher at Minetto), Laura Riley (counselor at Kingsford Park), Victoria Rousch (elementary teacher at Charles E. Riley), Kerin Schmid (counselor at Leighton) and Michael Vandoren (social studies teacher at Oswego Middle School).
