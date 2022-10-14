OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Snackpack Program was awarded $5,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The Snackpack Program provides weekend meals and snacks for students at the elementary level throughout the Ogdensburg City School District.
“This year we’re providing what we call breakfast breaks,” said Sue Jacobs, Snackpack Program president. “It’s a cereal, 100% juice, and an organic snack cracker which are either graham or cheddar crackers. Two of those are in each pack as well as diced pears, each weekend.”
On Monday, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher introduced a resolution, proposing $5,000 of ARPA funds be disbursed to the program. It passed unanimously.
The $5,000 will be used for the increasing need of snackpacks the program is seeing this year.
“We’re up 72 students every week, more than what we had last year,” Ms. Jacobs said. “Each snackpack is $3 so when you multiply that by 72 for 37 weeks, we’re talking about a significant increase to our budget that we had not anticipated. That $5,000 is definitely coming at a good time, we still have a little way to go but that is really amazing.”
The snackpacks are put in students’ bags discreetly by staff members to ensure that other students do not notice.
“We try as best we can to make sure it’s something that wouldn’t place a stigma on the students,” Ms. Jacobs said. “Staff members are very good about putting them in their bags for the weekend.”
The program began in 2014 when Ms. Jacobs noticed a need among students.
“When I was principal, I really saw a need when students would come back from a weekend or a holiday,” she said. “It was amazing the increase of students who would be getting breakfast that first day back.”
Since then, the program has helped students throughout the school district, especially those who may not have sufficient meals on the weekends.
“If students are hungry, they’re not going to learn,” Ms. Jacobs said. “We think that it takes away a little of that anxiety and where their weekend meal might come from. They go home equipped with breakfast and a snack for each weekend.”
Ms. Jacobs noted that they are looking for more committee members to help with the program. Those interested can call Ms. Jacobs at 315-528-1020.
