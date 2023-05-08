OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District will soon have two more school resource officers patrolling its grounds and providing support to students and staff.
The City Council on Monday authorized the Ogdensburg Police Department to provide two additional SROs to the city school district from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026. The district currently has an SRO position that is being filled by two police officers.
The resolution, which drew no discussion from City Council, comes after Superintendent Kevin Kendall wrote to the council requesting the additional SRO positions which the district would financially pay for. The resolution allows the hiring of two additional officers to fill the vacancies created by the creation of the SRO positions.
The contract was negotiated by Mr. Kendall, City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie and Police Chief Mark T. Kearns.
The school district will pay the city the salary plus benefits associated with the SROs.
For the 2023-2024 school year, the city will receive $265,000; $275,000 for the 2024-2025 school year; and $285,000 for the final year in 2025-2026. Payments would be made in four installments on or about Oct. 1, Jan. 1., April 1 and July 1 of each year.
“Thank you for your commitment to the safety and security of our most prized possession, our children. Your vote tonight speaks volumes to that,” Mr. Kendall said following the decision. “We will put those officers to good use both from an educational standpoint and relationship building standpoint but also to a means to keeping our buildings safe, all three of them.”
According to the contract, some of the many duties of the SRO include the following: Build positive relationships with students and acts as an informal mentor; provide educational programs to students on a variety of topics; provide educational programs to staff and parents on a variety of topics including, but not limited to internet safety, sexual abuse prevention, drug identification; serve as a resource to school officials when referring students to social service agencies; assist the school administration in enforcing the compulsory education law; assist school administrators with required safety drills and debriefings with staff following a drill or an actual emergency response; and serve as a first responder in the event of a crisis or student safety emergency.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted against providing the SROs.
Councilors Michael B. Powers, Steven M. Fisher, Nichole L. Kennedy, and John A. Rishe voted yes. Councilor William B. Dillabough was absent.
