Ogdensburg OKs 2 more officers for city schools

The Ogdensburg Free Academy campus on State Street. Christopher Lenney/The Journal

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District will soon have two more school resource officers patrolling its grounds and providing support to students and staff.

The City Council on Monday authorized the Ogdensburg Police Department to provide two additional SROs to the city school district from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026. The district currently has an SRO position that is being filled by two police officers.

