OGDENSBURG — 2022 class leaders at Ogdensburg Free Academy are Megan E. Reed, valedictorian; and Katherine D. Smith, salutatorian.
Megan E. Reed
Miss Reed, daughter of Kevin and Tina Reed, Ogdensburg, has a grade point average of 98.64 and will graduate with a Regents diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and annotation that denotes Mastery in Mathematics and Science.
She has earned an Advanced Placement Scholar Award; is a member of National Honor Society, senior band, Key Club, swim and lacrosse teams; and was named an Academy All-Star by WWNY TV7. In addition to school activities, she has taken community dance lessons; and completed several community service projects, including through Key Club, National Honor Society and Clarkson University Horizons Enrichment Program.
She is a Susan B. Anthony Award nominee and will receive a state Academic Excellence Scholarship. Miss Reed will major in radiology technology at Alfred State University.
Katherine D. Smith
Miss Smith, daughter of David and Lisa Smith, Ogdensburg, has a grade point average of 98.41. She will graduate with a Regents diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and an annotation that denotes Mastery in Mathematics and Science.
Miss Smith is a member of National Honor Society; and serves as class treasurer, president of the Student Council and vice-president of National Honor Society. She is a member of the varsity soccer, hockey and softball teams; and is a volunteer in several local events, including as a Salvation Army bell ringer, concession stand at the Block O Sports Support Group and selling buttons for the Seaway Festival Committee. Miss Smith worked with her parents and brother to deliver Thanksgiving meals from the Knights of Columbus throughout high school.
She will earn a New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship. Miss Smith will major in pre-medicine and biology in continued education.
