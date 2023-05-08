Ogdensburg Free Academy class leaders
OGDENSBURG — The 2023 class leaders at Ogdensburg Free Academy are Jorja Williams, valedictorian; and Mikaela Bova, salutatorian.
Jorja Williams
Miss Williams, daughter of Jody and Molly Williams, Ogdensburg, and Andrew and Amber Sheppard, Heuvelton, has a grade point average of 99.53. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and annotation denoting mastery in mathematics and science. She has attended the Academic Recognition Ceremony annually and earned a AP Scholar with Honors.
Miss Williams is a member of National Honor Society, student council, and trombone in concert, jazz, marching and pep bands; was a soloist at the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) and All-County Band; and played varsity softball.
She is a part-time museum interpreter at Frederic Remington Art Museum, Ogdensburg and plans to attend Northeastern University, Boston, to major in biology/pre-medical studies and will spend her first semester in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Mikaela Bova
Miss Bova, daughter of David Bova and Maureen McGill, Ogdensburg has a grade point average of 99.34. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation and annotation denoting mastery in mathematics and science. She was qualified to attend the Academic Recognition Ceremony annually and was nominated for a New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Miss Bova is a member of lacrosse and cheerleading; was named Academic All-Northern, First Team All-Northern and New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Athlete of Distinction honors. She is a member of National Honor Society and jazz and marching band.
Miss Bova will continue her eduction with plans on pursuing a career as a physical therapist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.