Ogdensburg Free Academy class leaders
The 2020 class leaders of Ogdensburg Free Academy are Olivia Berghaus, valedictorian; and Noelle Dutch, salutatorian.
Olivia Berghaus
Olivia Berghaus, daughter of. Barry and Anna Berghaus, Ogdensburg, has a grade point average of 99.23, ranked first in her senior class of 110. Olivia will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors with Mastery in Math and Science in June. This past fall, Olivia earned Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction status, given to those students who earn an average of 3 or higher on Advanced Placement exams.
Olivia is a member of Key Club and was on the Key Club board for the past three years. She has been involved with the Student Council since 2016 and is the current Student Council president. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. She has participated in the Clarkson Horizons I, II, III program and Science Olympiad.
Olivia received the New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence, is a nominee for the RPI Rensselaer Medal, and earned the Keuka College Community Award. She received the Bausch & Lomb Award for the University of Rochester.
She has been accepted to Cornell University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, but has not yet decided which school to attend.
Noelle Dutch
Noelle Dutch, daughter of Peter and Kara Dutch, Ogdensburg, has a grade point average of 98.88, ranked second in her senior class of 110. Noelle will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors with an annotation that denotes Mastery in Math and Science in June 2020.
This past fall, Noelle earned Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction status, given to those students who earn an average of 3 or higher on Advanced Placement exams.
Noelle is a member of Key Club and has held offices as the Key Club vice-president and president. She has been the Student Council secretary and treasurer and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has performed with the school’s Jazz Rock ensemble over the past four years. Since 10th grade, Noelle has been the stage manager for the school musical. She also has participated in Model U.N. and Science Olympiad throughout high school.
She was awarded the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Merit Scholarship from University of Rochester and received the New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence.
Noelle has been accepted to the University of Rochester, SUNY Binghamton, Clarkson University and Rochester Institute of Technology. She has not yet decided on which school to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.