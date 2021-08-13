OGDENSBURG — “A Little Something Extra,” Ogdensburg Free Academy’s school-run pantry, will be offering back to school nights at Madill, Kennedy and at OFA next week.
“In response to COVID and attempts to keep crowds small, each school will host their own event,” said Hillary Skelly, the pantry’s director.
The back to school nights will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, at Kennedy Elementary School followed by Madill Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Ogdensburg Free Academy’s night will take place on Monday, Aug. 23.
“This year is the third year the pantry is sponsoring a back to school event. The primary goal of our event is to get supplies to our students in need. In addition to the supplies, the event gets the students excited about the coming school year and gives them a chance to connect with some of the school’s faculty and staff,” said Skelly, adding, “In addition to supply distribution, our events will offer some crafts, sno-cones, popcorn, book distribution and some representation from our community organizations.”
To receive supplies at the events, you must complete the request form found at the district website. The deadline has been extended to Friday, Aug. 13.
“A Little Something Extra,” was officially created in February 2016, according to Skelly, to help those students who need it.
“The pantry was created because we, as a district, recognized that some of our students’ most basic needs were not being met, and that a student can’t be expected to concentrate on academic tasks until those needs are met,” she said.
Skelly said that the pantry provides food, hygiene items, clothing, shoes, coats and so much more.
“Our pantry provides tangible things but it also fosters relationships. The pantry is used by students from many different demographics. Every student at OFA is encouraged to use the pantry,” said Skelly, “Students might need to access the pantry because they forgot a needed item, forgotten gym shorts or deodorant. Encouraging everyone to use the pantry removes stigma and normalizes asking for help. The pantry is 100 percent funded by the generosity of the surrounding community.”
For any additional information, contact Skelly via email at hskelly@ogdensburgk12.org.
