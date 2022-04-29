MORRISTOWN — An Ogdensburg native will soon be retiring as the UPK-12 principal at Morristown Central School.
David L. Doe has been principal at Morristown for seven years and will be retiring at the end of the school year. An Ogdensburg native and graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, Doe said that his years at Morristown have been enjoyable and fulfilling as an educator of 27 and a half years.
“Like any job there have been ups and downs but I have really enjoyed my time as Morristown’s building principal. I thrive on challenging situations and that is exactly what being a principal has been for me. I became an administrator because I wanted to help a school district, its students, parents and staff, to be successful,” said Doe.
Growing up down the road in Ogdensburg, Doe said that he was fortunate “to have a supportive school and community to help me realize my dreams.”
“It gives me great comfort knowing that I have played some small part in making even one person’s life better, let alone the children of an entire district,” said Doe.
He said he will miss the kids that he sees every day at school and that they are the primary reason why he became an educator.
“I will miss the kids. They are the reason that I became an educator. Prior to coming to Morristown, all of my experience was at the high school level. Morristown gave me the opportunity to work with students at the elementary level,” said Doe, adding “I will definitely miss saying, ‘Excuse me, I have to say ‘hi’ to my peeps,’ as I stop my conversations with other staff members and parents so I can respond to the greetings and waves from every student in Pre-K through grade 4 walking by.”
Doe received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester, his master’s degree in teaching at SUNY Potsdam and his Certificate of Advanced Study – Educational Administration from St. Lawrence University.
Prior to becoming involved in education, Doe served as an officer in the U.S. Navy for four years after receiving his bachelor’s degree.
“I wanted a job that was going to be a challenge every single day and correctly decided that education would be that challenge. I resigned my commission so I could attend graduate school to get my teaching degree,” Doe recalled.
He has been involved in education for 27 and a half years, beginning his career as an adjunct instructor for Earth Science at Jefferson Community College in Watertown as well as for Environmental Geology at JCC’s Fort Drum extension.
He spent a year as a long-term sub for science at Thousand Islands Central School District before teaching Earth Science at Massena Central School for 19 years. He then joined the Morristown Central School District.
Although he doesn’t have any major plans for retirement, it wouldn’t shock him if he eventually wound up at another district down the road.
“I will most likely work again but where and when remains to be seen. I’ll know it when I see it,” Doe said.
Until then, he will begin his wife’s “honey do list” that she is putting together for when his retirement kicks in at the end of June.
