OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Public Library will be celebrating its 100th anniversary during the 17th annual National Friends of the Libraries Week.
The library began offering its services to the city in 1828 and moved to its current location in 1895. While being remodeled in 1922 with the intent to transform the exterior, a fire destroyed much of the interior. Luckily, most of the library collection had been already removed and what remained inside was stored in a fireproof vault. The items in the vault were part of the Remington Indian Collection, donated by Frederic Remington’s widow, Eva.
A century later, the library continues to serve the city and surrounding communities.
“The 100 years of library service to a community shows how much we are valued,” said Library Executive Director Penny J. Kerfien. “I am overwhelmed by the support that we receive. This tells me that we are doing what is wanted and requested. We are willing to take suggestions and listen to our community to see what they would like. Libraries are a vital part of a community.”
Ms. Kerfien added that without the Friends of the Library, many library services would not be possible.
“The Friends of the Library support the library by holding different fundraisers such as book sales, book store, and raffles,” she said. “They sponsor events like speakers, Book Club celebration and music programs. They also help fund programs in the library.”
More than 140 community members contribute annually to the Friends, and nearly 50 of these contributors actively volunteer to assist the group with fundraising efforts.
In honor of the 100th anniversary, the Friends will be hosting a weeklong celebration from Oct. 16 to 22.
“It is also National Friends of the Library Week,” Ms. Kerfien said.
The weeklong event will begin with an L.L. Bean Bootmobile holding special sales in Library Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Oct. 17, Ogdensburg historian Julie Madlin will give a presentation on the “Treasures of the Library” at 7 p.m. at the library.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19, local author Barbara Briggs Ward will be hosting a book signing of her new book, “Velvet Snowflakes.”
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 to 21, the Friends will be hosting a book sale at the library in the auditorium and the book store.
The weekend will conclude on Oct. 21 with a quilt raffle drawing and the Giroux Jazz Combo from the Crane School of Music performing from 7 to 9 p.m.
“I would encourage people to come to the library to celebrate with us and check out everything that is available and new,” Ms. Kerfien said. “We are extremely grateful for all of the support from the community. We are part of the community and will continue to be.”
