Ogdensburg Library plans activities to mark 100th anniversary

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Public Library will be celebrating its 100th anniversary during the 17th annual National Friends of the Libraries Week.

The library began offering its services to the city in 1828 and moved to its current location in 1895. While being remodeled in 1922 with the intent to transform the exterior, a fire destroyed much of the interior. Luckily, most of the library collection had been already removed and what remained inside was stored in a fireproof vault. The items in the vault were part of the Remington Indian Collection, donated by Frederic Remington’s widow, Eva.

