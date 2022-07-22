OGDENSBURG — Over the last several months, Ogdensburg City School Superintendent Kevin Kendall said that he had read a number of articles, perused through photo after photo and spoke to countless community members about the impact the Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome has had on their lives.
“There are no two stories alike,” Mr. Kendall said during a short ceremony Thursday evening celebrating the facility’s 50th anniversary. “The memories will live on, the stories will continue to be told, and the dome’s impact will carry on for generations to come.”
Originally dedicated during Seaway Festival on July 28, 1972 and named after the late Edgar A. Newell II, the geodesic-domed structure was designed by Parker-Soper Architects and was made out of 1,300 diamond-shaped, gold anodized panels. The Golden Dome still remains the only such structure owned by a public school in New York state.
“Fifty years. It doesn’t seem possible. Just think of the number of people who have entered this iconic structure over the years. The Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome has certainly functioned as a central hub for all things within the Ogdensburg community,” Mr. Kendall said. “Whether it was a sporting event or practice, a concert, or an event such as the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Expo, the Golden Dome is at the center of it all.”
Mr. Kendall said that since 1977, the Golden Dome has been a part of his life, whether as a student, athlete, teacher, coach, principal and now as superintendent. The school district has held decades’ worth of graduations and concerts as well as a host of other events within its walls.
“I do not know of a time when the Ogdensburg City School District was without the Golden Dome. The Golden Dome remains a pillar of our school community and the City of Ogdensburg, and I fully expect it will remain so for countless years to come,” Mr. Kendall said.
He felt that the late Jeff Dwyer, the superintendent who was the “catalyst” for the creation of the Golden Dome more than 50 years ago, would be proud of the building today.
“If he were here today, I believe he would be proud of what the Golden Dome has evolved into over the course of the last 50 years,” Mr. Kendall said.
Two children of the late Edgar A. Newell II, Allen and Carol Ann Newell, who were present 50 years ago at the Golden Dome’s dedication, were in attendance and unveiled a new plaque marking the occasion.
“We’re grateful for all this unique facility has provided to OFA and the Ogdensburg community,” Mr. Newell said. “Through the years, it’s been counted a north country landmark which we can all be grateful for and have a lot of pride and satisfaction in it, and we hope and trust it will continue to flourish in the years going forward.”
Ms. Newell said that the last time she was in the Golden Dome, she was watching her brother play in an Oldtimers hockey game.
“Just acknowledging the fact that it has been built for all of the generations,” said Ms. Newell, who lives in Vancouver. “I haven’t spent very much time here, but it’s quite moving to me, knowing how important it has been to Ogdensburg.”
Approximately 75 people attended the event.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.