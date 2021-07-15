OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District will be offering free meals for anyone under the age of 19 every Thursday for the majority of the summer.
Each Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until noon, the Ogdensburg City School District will be providing meals for all seven days of the week.
“Summer time can be tough. Say there’s a 17-year-old watching an eight-year-old, we want to help out so those students can prepare meals in their households,” said Ogdensburg City School District Lunch Manager Brian Mitchell. “Our district has Community Eligibility Provision so all our students eat for free but the cost to feed your students over the summer is high. Hopefully this can help with that.”
Mitchell, along with four other staff members, will be giving out the meals at the pickup location, located at the front circle of John F. Kennedy Elementary School.
“We’ll have a lot of individually packaged items that can be warmed up via oven or microwave like pizza and breakfast items,” said Mitchell. “Even things like a loaf of bread and a pound of deli meat. We’re hoping to have more variety than in the past.”
The district is aiming to prepare 350 meals each week, but Mitchell noted that is subject to change based on participants.
“We also were able to partner with Save-A-Lot this year,” said Mitchell, adding “along with the meals, you’ll receive a free gallon of milk.”
The free meal program is available due to state and federal programming, Mitchell noted COVID-19 restrictions are allowing the district to offer a week’s worth of meals at one pickup.
“The waiver we received with the programming is allowing us to do the seven meals in one shot,” said Mitchell. “Even with COVID restrictions lifting, families are still struggling so we thought this could be really beneficial to students and their families.”
Meals can be picked up each Thursday until Aug. 19. Anyone under the age of 19, regardless of school district, can pick up meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.