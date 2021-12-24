OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District is interested in having a School Resource Officer back at its schools.
The main question is whether that SRO will be provided by the Ogdensburg Police Department or from a police agency like the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department?
At the Ogdensburg City School Board of Education meeting Monday, Superintendent Kevin Kendall presented board members with a brief history of the SRO position over the last several years and stated that discussions with the City of Ogdensburg will take place early in the 2022.
According to information provided to the board, the SRO provides safety and security of buildings, builds positive relationships and educational support to the district including providing the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program as well as train staff in such scenarios as lockdowns and active shooter drills.
The district has had an SRO in the past, but budget cuts eventually led to the position being cut.
Most recently, the SRO position began to gain traction again in the city schools in December of 2018 when then City Manager Sarah Purdy attended a board of education meeting and answered questions regarding the position.
Several months later in April of 2019, the city school district signed a five-year contract with the city for a SRO running from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024. A clause in the contract allowed each entity to withdraw from the agreement by April 15 each year.
The district would pay for the SRO by four equal installments the full salary, plus benefits not exceed $75,000.
On July 1, 2019, Josh Vine from the OPD was hired as an SRO but eventually left to join the Canton Village Police Department in August of 2021. That left the OPD without any officers trained in the position and it was unable to fill the position as required on Sept. 1, 2021.
In November, the district, along with several other school districts reached out to the sheriff’s department about possible partnerships. On Dec. 13, at the Operations Committee meeting of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, a proposal to have the sheriff’s department offer SRO positions to county districts was discussed and approved for a final vote by the legislature on Jan. 3.
Following Monday’s meeting, Kendall said that the district would prefer to work with the OPD, especially after their professionalism exhibited during recent social media threats that required lockouts and officers stationed at the district’s facilities over the last couple of weeks.
“The district is interested in partnering with the city. At the end of the day, they haven’t provided us with an SRO,” said Kendall.
Kendall said a meeting is being arranged for January with the city to discuss the SRO position.
The SRO position has been included in the city’s 2022 budget and is one of the 19 sworn officers budgeted for. However, if the district does not take an SRO from the city police department then they would be down to 18 sworn officers for next year.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that there are several officers interested in taking the training for the position. However, an issue that the city, and other departments are seeing, is a lack of trained officers available to be hired despite there being vacancies.
“In this current period of time, it appears that trained police officers are really getting to be at a premium,” said Jellie, “One of the difficulties we’re seeing right now is there just aren’t the applicants for the vacancies. So in my particular case right now, unfortunately I have to say the priority right now is to make sure the critical positions on the road force are filled.”
He said that city councilors would like to discuss covering all of the schools with part-time, retired officers instead of just having a single officer for all three facilities.
“Let’s just have a conversation, the ideas, and then put the realities on the table,” said Jellie.
