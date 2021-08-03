OGDENSBURG — Three new buses have been delivered to the Ogdensburg City School District and more will be arriving in August.
Superintendent Kevin Kendall said that the buses, purchased from New York Bus Sales, will continue to be delivered through the second week in August.
Currently, three buses can be seen parked in the lot next to the Edgar A. Newell Golden Dome.
In May, a proposition in the school budget was approved authorizing the purchase and financing of 12 buses, not to exceed $1.3 million. The new state-of-the-art buses will improve student safety and it will save the district money in the long-term, according to reports.
Kendall said that the district has been hiring personnel to operate the buses and that the fleet will be ready for the first day of school in September.
“We have been hiring drivers and monitors over the last couple weeks and plan to begin transporting our district students with these buses beginning this September,” said the superintendent.
The district had previously had a contract with First Student but it will now provide all transportation for its students, including athletic contests and even a run to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club after school.
“We will be providing a daily Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club bus run for district students each afternoon, Monday through Friday,” said Kendall.
The district will purchase the buses over a course of five years and through New York State reimbursement, will receive 90 percent of the cost back in aid.
