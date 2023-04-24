OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District is looking to add two more school resource officers, and the city appears to be willing to make that happen as soon as its next council meeting.
A letter addressed to City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie from Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall, was read Monday night. The school district now pays the city for an SRO that was filled by the Ogdensburg Police Department this year. Two officers share the position.
“As you know, school safety continues to be a top priority of the Ogdensburg City School District, and I know the City of Ogdensburg feels the same way. The School Resource Officer Program is an excellent opportunity for the Ogdensburg Police Department to form positive relationships with the faculty, staff, students and parents, as well as helping to provide our students with the safest and most secure learning environment possible,” Mr. Kendall wrote in his letter.
He wrote that the district’s Safety Committee met in early April to discuss changes and suggestions to the District Safety Plan. The committee recommended providing funding for two additional SROs, that way there would be an officer at Ogdensburg Free Academy and both elementary schools, Kennedy and Madill.
“As you know, in all active shooter scenarios, the one thing that is most effective in saving lives is the amount of time it takes for law enforcement to be on scene to stop the threat. As we’ve done in the past, the Ogdensburg City School District will provide the full-cost of all three School Resource Officers and it will not impact the City’s expenses,” Mr. Kendall wrote.
Mr. Kendall added that the district is looking to grow the partnership with the city and to “provide our students, in all schools, a safe and secure building each and every day.”
Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said that the additional SROs would help supplement the current staffing at the police department when school is not in session, which he said they desperately need. SROs would be able to handle cases that occur in the school district, freeing up patrols, according to Chief Kearns.
“The benefits we would get out of it as the city is I get two additional officers, three total SROs, so three additional officers that we get all summer long, every school break, every night and weekend,” he told councilors.
Chief Kearns said that he has senior personnel who are interested in the SRO positions if they are to materialize and that he would seek out transfers from other departments who are already trained.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly stated that the school district should have looked at city recommendation to hire retired police officers for a lower price.
“They could have had all the schools protected for the cost of one officer,” he said. “We do pay school taxes too and we have the high school taxes.”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said that “we aren’t here to discuss school taxes.”
Mayor Skelly also brought up the newer SRO program established by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office which is providing officers to several school districts.
That was something that Chief Kearns disagreed with.
“Honestly mayor I need the help. I need the help on the road,” Chief Kearns said. “It’s two more guys that I can work. They can work that airport overtime. They can work that shift overtime and it doesn’t cost us anything.”
Councilor Steven M. Fisher asked the police chief if he would be interested in hiring part-time officers to help with staffing issues and Chief Kearns said that he was not.
Chief Kearns would like to look for transfers in place for the summer and if they need to hire new officers, then he would need to move forward with hiring by July 1 to get them in the next academy in August.
City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie said that he would look at the SRO contract with the district and it would be “fair” for the district and city. A resolution to move the SRO positions forward would be presented at an upcoming council meeting.
In other action Monday night:
— Following a public hearing, council made a change to its municipal code for parking on a section of Caroline Street, amending Chapter 209, Section 209-54 titled “Time Limit Parking.” The ordinance was for the west side of Caroline Street limiting people to two-hour parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will take place 90 feet north of the north curbline of Ford Street to a point 115 feet north.
— Council appointed Ryan Frary to a five-year term on the Board of Assessment and Review beginning April 24 and ending September 30, 2028. Edward Smith was also appointed to a three-year term on the Tree Commission, term to begin April 24 and ending April 24, 2026.
— Two proclamations were read by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly. The first was marking the month of April as “Fair Housing Month.” The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, disability and familial status and other factors. The second was to proclaim Friday, April 28, as Arbor Day. The city will hold an Arbor Day ceremony Friday at the Ogdensburg Police Department at 10 a.m.
