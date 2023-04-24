Ogdensburg wants to add 2 school officers

The Golden Dome on the Ogdensburg Free Academy campus on State Street.Christopher Lenney/The Journal

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District is looking to add two more school resource officers, and the city appears to be willing to make that happen as soon as its next council meeting.

A letter addressed to City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie from Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall, was read Monday night. The school district now pays the city for an SRO that was filled by the Ogdensburg Police Department this year. Two officers share the position.

