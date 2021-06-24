OGDENSBURG — There is a lot that Christine Hammond will miss when she leaves John F. Kennedy Elementary at the end of the month.
Hammond, a fifth-grade teacher, will retire from the Ogdensburg City School District after 32 years of teaching. Since being hired in 1989 as a permanent substitute she has taught everything from developmental kindergarten, second, third, fifth and sixth-grades over the course of her career at both Madill and Kennedy schools. She has taught fifth-grade at Kennedy since the fall of 2005.
“I tell my students I’ve been around since the dinosaurs,” she said with a laugh.
A graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1984 who received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and then her master’s from SUNY Potsdam, Hammond said the end of the year has crept up on her and she has been thinking about what she will miss the most when she retires.
The first aspect is, of course, her students.
“The kids. Laughing with the kids just being with the students,” she said.
She says that she loves teaching Social Studies “to bring history alive” for the students. Before the curriculum changed to a more structured form, she would bring in an apple cider press and make apple cider or the students would tie dye shirts.
If students were interested in dinosaurs or castles, she would develop a teaching plan around those subjects. Anything to get them interested.
Recently, she even joked that she was George Washington’s nurse just to get their attention.
“I like bringing history alive. For example, this year when we were talking about George Washington, just to make a joke, that’s when I was talking about being his nurse when he was born. It’s just things they will remember by trying to bring history alive,” said Hammond.
Another subject that she enjoys is English Language Arts. That’s when she can read to the students and see their expressions during the good parts of a book.
“I just love getting the kids interested in books and reading stories and seeing them engrossed in the stories. You know when they’re really loving a book and they beg you to read another chapter ... that is the good stuff,” said Hammond.
She had an old clawfoot tub in her classroom for 20 years and her students would put their handprints all over it to decorate it. The kids would use it as their “Reading Tub” and former students bring it up to her quite often.
“I had so many handprints I couldn’t add anymore without covering up the originals,” she said, “Even my reluctant readers would beg to sit in there to read. It broke my heart to take it home because of the pandemic.”
After 32 years in the school district, she has seen principals, teachers and staff come and go. She will miss the simple things, like sitting with her fellow teachers and talking about the day while eating lunch.
“I am definitely going to miss my colleagues and I am going to miss the times when we sit in lunch and laugh and not worry about the stresses of the day or what’s going on with curriculum, just to be able to sit and be with your friends,” said Hammond.
As Hammond reflects on her career, she said she wouldn’t do it any differently and “loves being a teacher.” “It’s been a good ride,” she said.
