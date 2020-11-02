OGDENSBURG — Last week, two educators in Ogdensburg received a surprise announcement on Zoom that they won third place in the national 2020 Voya Unsung Heroes Awards program through Voya Financial, Inc., a provider of retirement plans for educators.
Through the program, Voya awards $2,000 grants to 50 K-12 educators across the country each year to support their innovative teaching ideas. Voya also selects three top winners to receive additional funds, with third place receiving an additional $5,000 for a grand total of $7,000 in award money.
Angela M. Weston and Karen Mathews, both teachers at Grant C. Madill Elementary School in Ogdensburg, were selected as the winners from New York, gaining funding for their idea of an “Innovations Lab.”
The “Innovations Lab” focuses on gaining a deep understanding of the STEM standards through project-based learning. The school’s current lab will be stocked with educational tools relating to 3D printing, robotics, coding, virtual and augmented reality, electronics and circuitry, engineering and design, all with the goal of providing more than 300 students with opportunities for hands-on learning experiences to prepare them for future STEM careers.
“Our district, and our state, has adopted the Next Generation Science Standards,” said Mrs. Weston, a sixth-grade math and science teacher. “One third of that is these engineering, STEM and technology areas. So, it’s not just the traditional content instruction that students are used to, it’s bringing in these technologies that they need for future careers and jobs along with that content. This is giving us the materials to actually do that.”
Instead of traditional science lab materials where students might be using a microscope, rocks and minerals, or other hands-on materials, this funding will allow for the purchase of kits to take learning to the next level where they can design solutions to problems, work in teams, modify and adapt designs, and come out with the best product.
Unsung Heroes is part of Voya’s signature program, Voya Teacher Voices. Voya Teacher Voices focuses on empowering teachers to become leaders by promoting the teaching career, recognizing high-achieving accomplishments, providing training opportunities and offering financial support to achieve their goals.
“Angela and Karen are committed to their students and the field of education,” Amy Disilva, Grant C. Madill Elementary School principal, said in a prepared statement. “They go above and beyond to provide their students with resources to help them be successful. Their dedication to Madill is seen in every aspect of their teaching.”
Right now, Mrs. Weston is creating individual projects because students can’t directly work in groups or pairs due to the modified year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, there will be individual kits for up to 20 students at a time. Students, whether they’re in the classroom or at home, can take these with them, create their models, complete different projects and submit their work to Mrs. Weston electronically.
She will also present at the next two faculty meetings in November and December to introduce the eight essential technologies to the entire K-6 staff at Madill. Her goal for the other grade levels is that each classroom does one kit this school year in order to build from there.
“It is a lot of work to write a grant, a lot of putting that material together, but in the end it all paid off for sure,” Mrs. Weston said. “We’re very excited to start this project and the kids can’t keep the smiles on their faces, they’re dying to break into these kits and do hands on learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.