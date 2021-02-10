WATERTOWN — Under the general premise that members of the public should be able to have an idea of what will be discussed in executive sessions during school board meetings, the New York Coalition for Open Government conducted a study of 20 school districts across the state to see whether their executive sessions were being conducted properly.
Each was given a letter grade ranging from A to F. Both Ogdensburg and Watertown, along with 10 other districts, received failing grades. Only Buffalo and Kingston received A grades.
Meeting minutes of the 20 school boards were viewed from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 30. The school boards covered by the study and subsequent report span the state and include Albany, Amsterdam, Auburn, Binghamton, Brookhaven-Comsewogue, Buffalo, Canandaigua, Elmira, Hempstead, Jamestown, Kingston, New York City, Niagara Falls, Ogdensburg, Rochester, Schenectady, Syracuse, Utica, Watertown and Yonkers.
“If you are going to go behind closed doors and exclude the public, there are very limited reasons that you can do so, and your motion should be proper so that the public has an idea of what it is that you’re talking about behind closed doors,” said Paul Wolf, president of the coalition’s Board of Directors.
Only 30% of the school districts able to be reviewed completely — due to two posting insufficient or non-existent meeting minutes — received a passing grade for how they conducted executive sessions. This means 70% of the school districts reviewed received a failing grade.
Out of the 158 executive session motions reviewed, 61% were not in compliance with the open meetings law, meaning 61% of the time the public is being left in the dark as to what’s happening behind closed doors by motions that do not specifically describe the matter being discussed, according to the report from the New York Coalition for Open Government.
The coalition is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that promotes open, transparent government and defends citizens’ right to access information from public institutions at the city, county and state levels.
The four most common reasons given for holding an improper executive session were to discuss a personnel matter without specifying whether for hiring or discipline, collective bargaining negotiations without identifying the contract or union being discussed, no reason stated or to discuss litigation without identifying the legal matter.
Watertown adjourned into executive session four times during the period covered by the coalition’s study. The stated reason for three of the sessions was found to be improper, according to the coalition, with one session being validly called.
Watertown’s executive sessions were held to discuss things like “a legal matter,” which is too vague and does not identify the legal matter; “public comments regarding personnel,” which is not a reason under the law for holding an executive session; and “a proceeding having to do with an individual employee,” which is also not a reason under the law for holding an executive session, according to the report.
Watertown did call an executive session to discuss its “Superintendent’s mid year evaluation,” which the coalition found was a legitimate reason for the private session.
“I always look at an opportunity to grow professionally — when you know better, you can do better,” Watertown Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said Wednesday. “There are some things that I think we can take away from this — I now have a really good sense on just being a little more clear on the way things are stated.”
According to the report, the reason stated for each of the Ogdensburg Board of Education’s eight executive session was the same each time: to discuss “contractual and personnel issues.”
The report contends that the public has the right to know what contract or union collective bargaining agreement is being discussed and what type of personnel matter is being discussed. Whether the hiring, firing or disciplining of an employee is being discussed should be specified as well, the coalition said.
Ogdensburg Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall said Wednesday the district will review the report and review its procedures.
According to Mr. Wolf, the coalition is also going to send a copy of the report to every school board member from the boards that it took a look at in an effort to educate them on proper executive session practices.
“Going forward, these are simple fixes for our district,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “There are definitely some very clear examples on how to word things better than the way they were worded. We got an F, but that can easily turn into an A with a few minor corrections.”
