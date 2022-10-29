OHS Buc Boosters team with OCO to promote sun safety

The Oswego Buccaneer Sports Boosters partnered with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program to establish a sun safety policy for the school’s athletic teams. OCO provided the Buccaneer Sports Boosters with two E-Z-Up tents to provide shade for players and coaches during practice and games. Pictured are members of the OHS girls tennis team. In the front row from left are: Karime Moyett, Allanie White, Beatrice Rastley, Allyson Bruns, Clara Back and Maelynn Freeman. In back are: Cancer Prevention in Action program advocate Christina Wallace, Buccaneer Booster Penny Pratt, team members Maggie O’Leary, Marbie Concepcion, Shelby Earl, Anna Michalski, Nikki Regan, Kamryn Bletch, Emery O’Brien, Kira Donoghue, head coach Katherine Mills and assistant coach Shane Evans.

OSWEGO – When the Oswego High School girls tennis teams takes to the court there are plenty of serves, lobs, and smashes… but there is no shade. Tennis matches can be long, and while players are focused on the next volley and the outcome of the game the thought of getting sunburned is not often a concern.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight causes nearly all skin cancer cases. The risk for skin cancer can be greatly reduced when certain precautions are practiced.

