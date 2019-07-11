OSWEGO - Oswego High School (OHS) families packed the OHS cafeteria to celebrate the top 25 students of each grade level for the 2018-2019 school year.
The 30th annual top 100 luncheon served as a time to honor the academic accomplishments of some of the finest freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors at the high school. Following a buffet-style lunch, presented by the Oswego City School District (OCSD) Food Service team, OHS Principal Patrick Wallace expressed his gratitude for and pride of each of the top 100 students. He said the hard work, dedication and commitment to their OCSD education got them the recognition they deserved. Each honoree, he said, has embodied the qualities to achieve success.
Also recognized were the several OHS teachers and support staff members who helped guide each student on their own educational pathway. OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey echoed those sentiments and said the top 100 students represent the best OCSD has to offer. For anyone who may question the quality of teaching and learning within the school district, Dr. Goewey offered those folks to look back at the accomplishments of the top 100 students and beyond.
Board of Education member Brian Chetney also offered congratulatory remarks and commended the students for their time management and perseverance.
“We’re all very proud of you,” he said.
The annual event was made possible, thanks to OCSD staff members and the support of: Oswego Rotary Club, Pathfinder Bank and Oswego County Federal Credit Union.
Each top 100 honoree was presented with a certificate of achievement.
The top 25 seniors are: Alyssa Adner, Jenna Bradshaw, Nicholas Brown, Joan Carroll, Allison Choate, Melissa Chun, Dakota Countryman, Lauren DeVinny, Anthony DiBlasi, Jillian Dowdle, Maria Foti, Kaitlyn Kelly, Willow-Su Knapp, Sofia Loayza, Elizabeth Martin, Liberty McCracken, Drake Morgia, Dane Richardson, Logan Shepardson, Keegan Thompson, Sophia Throop, Abigail Tsutsumishita, Julianne Verceles, Nicholas Victory and Mattie Wallace.
The top 25 juniors are: Megan Albright, Emma Alton, Kirsten Bell, Marissa Bell, Dylan Brockway, Grayson Cary, Jake Chetney, Kaitlyn Czerow, Grace DeLand, Nicole DelConte, Alexandria Delfino, Sophia DeLorenzo, Daniel Emmons, Katherine Fierro, Molly Fitzgibbons, Hailey Furlong, Aaron Hibbert, Kayla Hockey, Ruhma Khawaja, Morgan Mace, Abigail McPherson, Seth Perrin, Julia Roman, Victoria Tripp and Owen Warner.
The top 25 sophomores are: Madison Casper, Megan Cheeley, Ava Cloonan, Laura Cummings, Olivia Davis, Joseph DiBlasi, Gretchen Dowd, Craig Dykas, Audrey Flint, Audrey Hinman, Kimberly Kaleta, Samuel Liepke, Alexander Loayza, Tyler May, Connor Mulcahey, Zeida Olson, Caddidy Proud, Amelia Rastley, Morgan Samson, Nathan Shannon, Melanie Solano, Jon Spaulding, Samantha-Hua Terpening, Aidan Thompson and Jared Yoder.
The top 25 freshmen are: Lukas Cady, Joshua Chun, Audrey Clark, Mary Kate Cloonan, Sydney DeLapp, Joseph DelConte, Shannon Doyle, Erica Greene, John Hall, Dayla Kinsizer, Thomas May, Iris McDonnell, Patrick Murray, Katelyn Nettles, Phi Nguyen, Preston Norfleet, Alixander Pauldine, Aidan Robbins, Grace Stephens, Logan Tharrett, Brennan Tynan, Allison Tyrrell, Matthew Victory, Grace Wing and Jason Zhang.
